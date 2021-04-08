Wash. Landlord Gets 2nd Shot At Pot License Lawsuit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate court revived a landlord's lawsuit over an ownership stake in a marijuana license held by a tenant, saying Monday that the landlord's claims were enough to survive a bid to end the suit. In its opinion, the appeals court found that James Yoo, who owns the Mukilteo, Washington, property where Velicahn Inc. runs one of its three cannabis dispensaries, had filed a suit that could withstand Velicahn's motion for judgment on the pleadings. "Assuming as we must that the facts contained in Yoo's complaint are true, and providing all hypothetical facts in his favor, Yoo has met...

