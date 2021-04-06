AstraZeneca Escapes Suit Claiming Drug Caused Gangrene

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge has thrown out a suit alleging AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga caused a user to develop gangrene and required emergency surgery, saying the bulk of his claims are barred by federal law. In a memorandum opinion filed Monday, Judge Sheldon K. Rennie granted a motion to dismiss against Texas residents Jeffery and Cynthia Pope, saying state law can't impose a stricter requirement to design a safe product than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulations require. According to the suit, Pope was prescribed Farxiga in 2016 to treat his Type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS