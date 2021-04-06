9th Circ. Won't Review If PAGA Suits Subvert Arbitration Act

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't review a panel decision that workers in California who file representative actions under a state labor law can proceed even when there is an arbitration agreement, the court ruled Tuesday. In an order, the full panel of judges denied a rehearing petition by Coverall North America Inc., disagreeing that its January 2021 ruling conflicted with precedent by holding that California's Private Attorneys General Act claims are inherently representative and therefore not bound by individual arbitration agreements. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc, and no judge has requested a vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS