Mo. High Court Revives Catholic School Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has given a man who alleges his Catholic school failed to stop his counselor from sexually abusing him in the 1970s another chance, ruling that there is a factual dispute as to what the school knew and when about his alleged abuser. In an en banc decision, the court partially reversed a summary judgment in favor of Marianist Province of the United States and Chaminade College Preparatory Inc., reviving the man's claim of intentional failure to supervise clergy, while leaving his negligent failure to supervise claim dismissed. The man, identified in the suit only as John Doe...

