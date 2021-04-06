Quest Says Ex-Amazon Worker's Medical Marijuana Suit Fails

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Clinical lab testing giant Quest Diagnostics asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday to dismiss claims by a former Amazon employee who saw a full-time job offer rescinded after he tested positive for cannabis despite having a medical marijuana license, slamming the claims against it as "baseless." Quest says it accurately reported plaintiff Nathan Miller's drug test results to his then-employer Amazon and at no point did it violate Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act, explaining that the statute's anti-discrimination provision only applies to employers, not testing sites. Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Act's nondiscrimination provision is explicitly directed to employers, Quest told the court...

