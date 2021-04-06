Nurses, Care Coordinators Sue Highmark For OT Pay

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Nurses and care coordinators who weigh health care providers' requests for coverage said Highmark Inc. misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay, according to a proposed class action complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday. Luzerne County resident Lynn Cole filed the suit on behalf of Highmark's utilization management nurses, utilization review nurses, care coordinators, nurse reviewers, care management nurses and other similar employees, whom the Pittsburgh-based insurance and health care provider allegedly failed to pay overtime when they worked longer than 40 hours a week in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act....

