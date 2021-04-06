Insurer Accuses Family Of Fraud Over Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia insurance company asked a Pennsylvania state court to halt a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, alleging its policyholder and her mother committed insurance fraud by fabricating liability and forcing it to pay big sums for her father's death. Municipal Mutual Insurance Company of West Virginia urged the court to issue an order to immediately halt an underlying action brought by Caroline Ulizzi of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, against her daughter Lisa Ulizzi-Truchock of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Given the familial ties between Ulizzi and her daughter, and their suspicious behavior, Municipal said, it has reason to believe that the family is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS