Advocates Ask EPA To Regulate Methane, Ethane Emissions

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and hundreds of other environmental groups petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate methane and ethane emissions for their contribution to ozone, arguing that oil and gas production are worsening a health hazard. The petition asks the EPA to reverse a policy implemented in the 1970s that exempts methane and ethane emissions from the definition of volatile organic compounds. Including the emissions in that definition would matter because VOCs add to ozone, which is regulated under the Clean Air Act and states have to control their ozone levels, according to the Tuesday petition for rulemaking....

