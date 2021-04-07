Fish & Richardson Joins Bonus Bandwagon

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Fish & Richardson PC on Wednesday confirmed to Law360 Pulse that it would be handing out spring and fall bonuses, matching the recent spate of BigLaw special bonuses for work during the pandemic. The intellectual property-focused firm will pony up cash rewards that equal the scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP: $4,500 to $24,000 in April followed by $7,500 to $40,000 in December, according to a statement. It also extended the bonuses to its technology specialists. "Throughout the pandemic and into the new year, our associates and technology specialists have remained resilient and focused on helping the firm exceed...

