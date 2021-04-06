Generation Hemp Taps Ex-Baker Botts Partner As 1st GC

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Hemp processor Generation Hemp Inc. announced Tuesday it has hired a former Baker Botts LLP partner to be its first general counsel and help the company navigate financial issues as it prepares to be listed on the NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange. Chad Burkhardt joins Generation Hemp after serving at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. as a vice president and general counsel following 14 years with Baker Botts. Dallas-based Generation Hemp operates facilities in Kentucky and Colorado that dry, clean and store hemp. "Chad's successful track record of working on legal issues as they pertain to capital markets initiatives, financial reporting requirements...

