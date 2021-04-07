AT&T Claims Pittsburgh Fees, Delays Blocked New Cell Sites

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The City of Pittsburgh's fees and delays for installing small-cell network equipment along city roadways have prevented AT&T's service expansion and violated the federal Telecommunications Act and Federal Communications Commission orders, AT&T claimed in a federal lawsuit. New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, doing business as AT&T Mobility, claimed in its lawsuit Tuesday that the city's annual fees for using its right-of-way and its delay in processing and approving AT&T's applications for new equipment installations created a "de facto moratorium" on expanding its network and providing service, which the TCA says local governments cannot block. "The city, by refusing to act on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS