Experian Widens Case Against Insurers Over Consumer Action

Law360, London (April 9, 2021, 2:01 PM BST) -- Experian PLC has expanded its high court battle with insurers as it seeks to recover more than $18 million it paid out in legal fees from mass consumer lawsuits by adding AIG and six underwriters and two new consumer disputes to the case. The credit reporting company filed an amended particulars of claim on April 6 at the High Court, adding the U.S. financial institution and six Lloyd's of London syndicates to its existing action against Zurich Insurance PLC and a subsidiary of SCOR, a French reinsurance company. Experian is asking the court to force the insurers to cover legal fees...

