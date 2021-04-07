Luxury Boot Maker's IP Trial Vs. Rival Kicked Out Of May Date

Law360, London (April 7, 2021, 10:00 PM BST) -- A judge on Wednesday postponed a May trial in an intellectual property dispute over a popular ladies riding boot to allow the Scottish company accused of infringing a British luxury brand's design to amend its defense to include evidence of similarly shaped shoes created before the boots at issue. Recorder Amanda Michaels, sitting as a judge of the High Court's Chancery Division, said that it was regrettable she had to make her decision so close to trial, but that whatever prejudice the Fairfax & Favor claimants might suffer was outweighed by the discovery of the new evidence. "The amended case appears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS