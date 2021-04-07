Investor Puts $130M Into Curaleaf's European Expansion

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf announced Wednesday that it had secured $130 million from an unnamed institutional investor to help complete its previously announced purchase of European medical cannabis company EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd. The cash-and-stock deal, steered by law firms Norton Rose Fulbright, Hill Dickinson LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Memery Crystal LLP, was initially made public in March, marking Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings Inc.'s entrance into the European market. According to the latest announcement, Curaleaf will pay an initial $50 million in cash and 17.5 million shares of the company for EMMAC with additional consideration if certain performance benchmarks are hit....

