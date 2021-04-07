Texas Atty Tags $15K Chancery Sanction As Free Speech Hit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Texas attorney whose allegedly threatening out-of-court email to a Chancery Court opponent earned a nearly $15,000 legal fee sanction last year told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that the penalty crossed a free speech line without justification or due process. David L. Finger of Finger & Slanina LLP, counsel to Houston attorney Thomas L. Hunt of Thomas L. Hunt & Associates, told the full five-member court that his client's email to John L. Reed of DLA Piper LLP never jeopardized the administration of justice in the case, in which the two were on opposing sides. Prior to the disputed...

