EPA Wants Suit Over Dicamba Restrictions Trimmed

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to trim a suit over its new standards for using the herbicide dicamba, saying a challenge by soybean and cotton growers failed to follow proper channels for lodging citizen suits. The agency asked a D.C. federal court Tuesday to dismiss two out of four claims made against it by the American Soybean Association and Plains Cotton Growers last year. Those groups claimed that the new standards — which include application buffers under the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act — would diminish crop yields, cut productivity and drive up operational...

