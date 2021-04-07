Barnes & Thornburg Hires Ex-Greenberg Media Leader

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Joel Katz, the founding chairman of Greenberg Traurig's entertainment and media practice who resigned last year following sexual harassment allegations, has joined Barnes & Thornburg as senior counsel, the firm confirmed Wednesday. Katz will be part of the Indianapolis-based firm's entertainment, media and sports practice. He will continue to be based in Atlanta, where he has spent much of his legal career, including nearly 23 years at Greenberg Traurig LLP. "Mr. Katz has a distinguished 50-year legal career representing numerous well-known artists, producers, record labels, prominent organizations in the music industry, and Fortune 500 companies," a Barnes & Thornburg LLP spokesperson...

