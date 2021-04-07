Fed. Circ. Says Qualcomm Deal Dooms Apple's PTAB Appeals

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Apple doesn't have standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that upheld two Qualcomm patents, the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Wednesday, citing a 2019 settlement between the two companies. The panel said in an 11-page opinion that it was unconvinced by Apple's arguments that it had standing to appeal the PTAB's decisions upholding Qualcomm's patents due to its ongoing obligations to pay royalties under a license agreement as part of their six-year deal. Apple argued that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2007 decision in MedImmune v. Genentech said that ongoing payment obligations as a condition for certain...

