ITC Finalizes Rule For Probing Mexican Trucking Services

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission finalized a rule governing trade investigations into Mexican trucking companies Thursday, blowing past objections from Mexico, which called the regulation inconsistent with the regional trade pact behind it. According to Mexico, the rule's definition of "material harm," the business injury a U.S. entity must show in petitioning for a trade inquiry, is out of step with the definition in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the deal that replaced NAFTA as the framework for North American trade in 2020. Specifically, Mexico objected to the ITC rule's provision allowing U.S. companies to claim injury based on losing market share in...

