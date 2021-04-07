Endo Hit With Default Judgment In Tenn. Opioid Baby Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee state court has ruled that Endo International plc did not fully comply with discovery orders concerning what the company knew about suspicious uses of its opioids and issued a default judgment against the company in a suit seeking $2.4 billion on behalf of a baby born dependent on opioids. Chancellor E.G. Moody of the Sullivan County Circuit Court on Monday said that it was now clear that Endo knowingly failed to follow a 2018 discovery order to produce records dating from 2007 about its knowledge of suspicious drug activities, such as over-prescribing, its policies for potential abuse and diversion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS