SoftBank Fund Co-Leads Retail Tech Co.'s $640M Series E

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Retail technology company Trax has raised $640 million in a financing round led by a SoftBank fund and BlackRock-managed funds focused on technology investing, the Singapore-based company announced Wednesday. The Series E round also featured new investors including the Canadian pension fund OMERS and Sony Innovation Fund. Counsel information for the fundraise was not immediately available. SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 co-led the fundraise, according to Wednesday's release. SoftBank has been putting its own capital into VF2, which has yet to close, the release said. VF2 is distinct from the Singapore holding company's Vision Fund, which has invested aggressively in technology companies...

