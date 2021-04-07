Giuliani Seeks To Toss Dominion's $1.3B Election Lie Claims

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani urged a D.C. federal judge Wednesday to toss Dominion Voting Systems Corp.'s $1.3 billion defamation suit against him, arguing that the company hasn't shown it's entitled to any damages beyond lost profits or that it actually lost profits. Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney who played a key role in Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 reelection loss amid unfounded claims of massive election fraud, denied that he defamed Dominion or that he engaged in any wrongful conduct toward the company, according to the 10-page motion to dismiss. The former New York City mayor said the suit should...

