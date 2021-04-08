McLaughlin & Stern Has New Leader For Bankruptcy Group

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- McLaughlin & Stern LLP has a new leader and special counsel in place to help continue to grow its bankruptcy practice, including continuing to work on key Chapter 11 cases in Delaware's busy bankruptcy court. The firm, which has offices in New York, Florida and Connecticut, announced recently that Ira Reid, a longtime commercial restructuring lawyer, has joined McLaughlin & Stern as special counsel to the bankruptcy & restructuring group and partner Steven S. Newburgh has been promoted to chair the group. In the announcement, Geoffry R. Handler, the firm's managing partner, said: "Working together with Steven S. Newburgh on many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS