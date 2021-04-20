FinCEN Rules Seen As Potential 'Killer' Of Art, Antique Shops

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The recent overhaul of federal anti-money laundering laws could drive small- and mid-sized antiquities and art shops out of business over what some experts believe are overblown links to terrorist financing and other illicit activity. The rules in the works at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network through the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 aim to uncover what lawmakers have argued is a billion-dollar industry for the illicit trade of antiques and fine art. But if small businesses aren't exempt, the rules would weaken a sector of the industry that is still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 with...

