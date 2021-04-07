Twitch Partners With Firm To Address Off-Platform Conduct

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Amazon-owned interactive streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday that it has partnered with an experienced but unnamed law firm to probe a variety of off-platform misconduct by users, including sex discrimination and assault. The hiring of the law firm was revealed in a Twitch blog post announcing "Our Plan for Addressing Severe Off-Service Misconduct." Citing confidentiality, a Twitch spokesperson declined to identify the law firm the service has partnered with. The blog post said the firm "is dedicated to conducting independent workplace and campus investigations." "They have deep expertise in these types of cases, as well as training in conducting investigations with respect and sensitivity...

