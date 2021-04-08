Consumer Asks 7th Circ. To Keep Biometric Suit In Court

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A consumer told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that biometric software maker Onfido Inc. can't force arbitration of claims it broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by relying on a business partner's terms of service. Urging the Seventh Circuit to affirm a lower court ruling, named plaintiff Fredy Sosa said in a brief Wednesday the district judge got it right when he applied Illinois law to the dispute. Sosa is seeking to represent a class of plaintiffs who claim the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using its facial recognition technology to verify identities without making required disclosures...

