NLRB Set To Count More Than 3,200 Votes In Amazon Election

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is set to begin tallying more than 3,200 votes in a high-profile union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama after finishing fielding challenges to voters' eligibility Wednesday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said. The RWDSU said the NLRB received 3,215 votes for a roughly 55% turnout in the election in Bessemer, Alabama, where workers may form the first-ever U.S. union at the retail giant. The board will begin counting these ballots Thursday or Friday, minus "hundreds" of challenged ballots that officials will not tally until after reaching a preliminary count of the unchallenged...

