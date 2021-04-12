Cable-Maker Looks To Settle £10M Fiber-Optic Patent Claim

Law360, London (April 12, 2021, 1:04 PM BST) -- A lawsuit brought by two subsidiaries of Prysmian Group has been stayed at the High Court to allow settlement discussions with a rival cable maker from which they are seeking approximately £10 million ($14 million) in damages for allegedly profiting from their patents. Judge Michael Green said in an April 7 order that the proceedings brought by Italy's Prysmian SpA, which owns the two patents at issue, and Prysmian Cables & Systems Ltd., the Britain-based exclusive licensee of the patents, against a cable and duct supplier will be stayed for three weeks from that date. Judge Green said he has stayed...

