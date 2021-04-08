Bookmaker Must Pay Out £1.7M Jackpot After Computer Glitch

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 2:12 PM BST) -- Bookmaker Betfred must pay out £1.7 million ($2.3 million) to a customer even though an undetected computer glitch increased his chances of winning, after a London court found that the online gambling site's rules on voiding payments were unclear. The gambling platform's terms and conditions do not exclude liability for paying out to a customer who scored a jackpot three times, the High Court has ruled. (iStock / okan akdeniz) The internet gambling platform's terms and conditions do not exclude liability for paying out to a customer who scored a jackpot three times in just three minutes, Judge Alison Foster ruled at...

