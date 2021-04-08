Microsoft Hit With £270M Lawsuit By Software Reseller

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 11:44 AM BST) -- Microsoft is facing a £270 million ($370 million) High Court claim in London over allegations that the U.S. tech giant breached European Union competition law by suppressing a second-hand market for its software licenses. The antitrust suit filed against Microsoft at the High Court by the British company alleges that hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue was lost. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The antitrust suit filed by ValueLicensing is alleging that the company lost hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue because, it claims, Microsoft Corp. dominates the software world and prevents businesses from reselling the programs they bought. The British...

