Pensions Minister Urges Google To Crack Down On Scam Ads

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 12:22 PM BST) -- Technology companies such as Google are failing consumers and should do more to tackle adverts placed by investment scammers, Britain's pensions minister has said. Guy Opperman said Wednesday that he had visited bosses at the internet search giant recently and had pressed them to crack down on fake adverts. Opperman spoke out after the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee called on the government last month to hold Big Tech companies to account for financial scams advertised on their platforms. "I have been very clear that some tech companies are failing pension savers; they must do more to crack down on scam...

