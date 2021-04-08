Urgent Care Co. Inks $22.5M Deal To End FCA Claims

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A group of South Carolina urgent care providers will cough up $22.5 million to end allegations that it improperly stuck government health care programs with the tab for services performed by doctors who didn't have the right billing credentials to do so. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced the settlement on Thursday, saying Doctors Care PA and UCI Medical Affiliates of South Carolina Inc. have agreed to resolve the False Claims Act case originally filed by two now former employees. UCI is Doctors Care's management company, according to the government. The deal will settle fraud claims...

