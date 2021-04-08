Border Processing Revs Up As Unaccompanied Kids Double

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT) -- The number of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border doubled between February and March to reach 18,890 last month, Biden administration officials told reporters Wednesday, saying the government is making progress to alleviate severe overcrowding at border facilities. Responding to images that emerged last week showing boys crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on floor mats in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station in Donna, Texas, representatives from CBP and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services elaborated on steps they are taking to speed up the process of moving children out of Border Patrol stations into shelters and ultimately to approved sponsors...

