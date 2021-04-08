Full Fed. Circ. Told Newer Amgen Drug Patent Was 'Trivial'

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An Indian drugmaker wants the full Federal Circuit to take another look at a ruling that dashed its efforts to break Amgen's grip on its anti-cancer drug Kyprolis, arguing that a specification attached to a later patent on the drug was "trivial." In a petition Wednesday, Mumbai-based Cipla Ltd. made the case for a rehearing en banc after a three-judge panel delivered a one-paragraph per curiam win to Amgen subsidiary Onyx Therapeutics Inc. last month, affirming the California drug manufacturing giant's win in an abbreviated new drug application suit in Delaware federal court in 2016. "The panel overlooked the undisputed facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS