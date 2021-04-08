Chancery Halts Texas Power Plant's Deep Freeze Suit For Now

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Citing a contractual agreement to litigate in Delaware, the Chancery Court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday barring a Texas power plant from suing in that state to block collection of a $286 million bill run up during a freak Deep South freeze in February. Ruling by telephone after videoconference arguments, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick found there was no doubt that a 2017 purchase agreement for La Frontera Holdings LLC's Odessa, Texas, plant contained a valid Delaware forum choice provision for disputes over seller "earnout" payments, which go to Wichita, Kansas-based Koch AG & Energy Solutions LLC. The Odessa plant's...

