CBP Must Face Suit Over 'Unconstitutional' Checkpoints

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal judge has denied U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's dismissal bid in a suit accusing the agency of unlawfully detaining a man at a traffic checkpoint before he was charged for having hash oil, though the court let a border patrol agent out of the case. U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty said in Thursday's order that Jesse Drewniak successfully showed standing at this point in the pleading stage, keeping alive his allegations that CBP and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia violated his Fourth Amendment rights by setting up the August 2017 checkpoint where his...

