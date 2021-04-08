Houston Judge Scolded For The 12th Time For Delays

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Harris County District Judge Ursula Hall was told by a Texas appellate court for the 12th time Thursday that she is taking too long to rule on motions pending before her. In a five-page opinion, the Fourteenth Court of Appeals outlined the 11 other times it or a fellow appellate court told Judge Hall to rule on motions before her. The panel noted that the problem is even more extensive than indicated by the number of times appellate courts have granted relief to litigants from her court. "We take judicial notice that our court and the First Court of Appeals have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS