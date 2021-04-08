Nev. Judge Says Allegiant And Union Can't Dodge Fees Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has ruled Allegiant Air and a transportation workers' union cannot dodge a flight attendant's suit alleging their labor contract unlawfully strips workers of scheduling rights if they don't pay union fees, the worker's attorneys announced Thursday. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II rejected motions to dismiss filed by Transport Workers Union of America Local 577 and Allegiant Air LLC filed in Ali Bahreman's lawsuit challenging a collective bargaining agreement provision that suspends bidding rights of workers who do not pay union dues or other fees. Judge Boulware made the ruling from the bench March 31...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS