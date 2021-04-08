Pa. Justices Order Redo In Suit Over Atty's Estate Work Delay

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to take another look at the viability of malpractice claims being asserted by the son of a man who accused his attorney of exposing him to a $400,000 judgment by waiting years to act on estate-planning directives. The justices ruled on Wednesday that the state's Superior Court had gone too far when it ruled in July that Gary Schmidt had a valid professional negligence claim against his father's attorney, Robert Rosin, even though he was not a party to the contractual relationship between the two men over the allegedly botched estate work....

