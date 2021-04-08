Magistrate Judge Says Colo. Pot Chain Can't Dodge Text Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge recommended denying marijuana company Green Solution's bid to dismiss a lawsuit over unwanted marketing texts on Wednesday, saying it's too early in the litigation to consider the company's argument that the texts were sent with consent. U.S. Magistrate Judge E. Michael Hegarty told U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello that he would deny Green Solution's motion to dismiss the proposed class action filed by Jessica Montanez, because at this stage the court can't get into the merits of the dispute. That means it's not appropriate to examine evidence as to whether Montanez actually consented to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS