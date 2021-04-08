Corporate Spend Biz Ramp Hits $1.6B Valuation In Series B

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Corporate spend management and credit card business Ramp said Thursday it's now valued at $1.6 billion following its Series B round that included Stripe and D1 Capital Partners. New York-based Ramp Business Corp. said in a statement that with the $115 million funding round it has now raised a total of $320 million in both venture and debt financing. Proceeds from the Series B will be used to continue to grow the company and help it add more products and features, it said. "Ramp has become the card of choice for high-growth companies that want to remove any operational barriers that...

