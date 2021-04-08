Del. Court Says Okla. Right Place For $9M Pipeline Repair Row

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge ruled Magellan Pipeline Co. beat Spectra Energy to the punch when it filed litigation in Oklahoma state court to hash out whether a Spectra unit owes almost $9 million for pipeline maintenance expenses and that the Sooner State is the rightful venue. Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis said in an order Tuesday that since litigation playing out in Oklahoma involves the same parties and issues, the Delaware proceedings that were filed months later must be put on hold. Spectra Energy Partners LP and one of its units that leases a 158-mile petroleum pipeline in Arkansas to Magellan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS