Minerva Calls Assignor Estoppel 'Ill-Conceived Atextual' Error

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Minerva Surgical Inc. has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars those who sell or assign patents to others from challenging their validity, is an "an ill-conceived atextual doctrine developed by lower courts" that needs to be abandoned. Hologic had argued that the high court endorsed assignor estoppel in its 1924 Formica ruling, and Congress silently ratified the doctrine when it passed a law in 1952 repeating the relevant language. As a result, getting rid of the doctrine "would require overriding both Congress and this court's own precedent," it said. Minerva pushed back on those...

