10th Circ. Axes Blind Worker's ADA Suit Against Hospital

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a disability bias suit from a fired clinical dietitian who couldn't keep a predictable schedule due to transportation issues she faced after becoming legally blind, saying the hospital where she worked wasn't liable for her inability to make a 120-mile round-trip commute. A three-judge panel upheld a ruling in favor of Colorado Plains Medical Center, also known as PHC-Fort Morgan Inc., that stemmed from a three-day bench trial in November 2019. In a published opinion for the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich said the hospital was justified in letting Joan Unrein go...

