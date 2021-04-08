NLRB Won't Touch Union Win Despite Flawed Mail-Vote Ruling

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that a regional official botched applying its pandemic election format test when she ordered a mail-ballot vote by transit workers in Hawaii, but declined to undo the union's January win, saying it would be a "waste of resources." A panel majority said San Francisco office head Jill Coffman misapplied the board's Aspirus Keweenaw test for deciding whether it can safely conduct in-person votes during the COVID-19 crisis by conflating two separate case measures that the test directs officials to consider. Still, the board denied Hitachi Rail Honolulu JV's challenge to Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers...

