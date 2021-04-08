DOL Can't Pause Appeal Of Trump-Era Joint Employer Rule

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday turned down the U.S. Department of Labor's bid to pause a pending appeal of a lower court ruling that largely vacated its Trump-era joint employer rule. The appeals court did not explain its decision, which was signed by the clerk. The DOL on March 31 asked the court to pause the case for six months while it considers whether to rescind the rule. Nearly three weeks earlier, it began the process of rescinding the rule, noting that it deviated from interpretations of joint employment previously adopted by courts and the DOL. Business groups, including the International...

