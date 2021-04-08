Subcontractors Not Bound To Arbitrate, Construction Co. Says

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A construction company outside Pittsburgh told a Pennsylvania state court Thursday that it shouldn't have to arbitrate a family's claims over allegedly shoddy construction because the subcontractors who did all the work didn't sign the contract containing a mandatory arbitration clause. Wexford, Pennsylvania-based TEC Construction LLC said it had signed a contract with Greg and Lora Rich in 2010 that said disagreements over the implementation of the contract would be submitted to arbitration, which the Riches sought in March over allegedly substandard work. But TEC claimed Thursday that all the work on the Riches' home had been done by at least...

