11th Circ. Won't Touch Damages In Electronics Sale Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a $1 million jury award for an electronics sales company in its contract dispute with a Chinese manufacturer, ruling that a trial court had not erred in barring the electronics company from seeking tens of millions in liquidated damages. The appeals court said the trial court rightly determined that the liquidated damages provision in a contract between Circuitronix LLC and Shenzen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. calling for $2 million in damages for each breach was unenforceable under Florida law because it is so disproportionate to the actual damages that might arise from such a breach....

