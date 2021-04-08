Mass. Pot Shop Says 'Host Community' Fees Must Be Proven

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts cannabis dispensary has sued the city of Haverhill over a controversial state policy that allows municipalities to charge "community impact" fees, asking the court to order the city to demonstrate why it needs to extract funds from a local marijuana business. Cannabis retailer Haverhill Stem LLC filed the complaint on April 2 in Essex County Superior Court, alleging that its namesake city had obligations under their "host community agreement" to show exactly how the shop's activities made the fee collection necessary. Massachusetts cannabis businesses are required by state regulations to execute these so-called host community agreements with the municipality...

