CarbonLite's Ch. 11 Financing OK'd As It Looks To Sell Assets

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Plastic recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC got the final nod from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday on a complex $174 million post-petition financing package in its Chapter 11 case and its plan to sell assets. During a hearing conducted virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said he would sign off on orders for the financing, which includes $60 million in new cash, and bidding procedures once they are submitted to the court under certification of counsel. CarbonLite attorney Richard M. Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP told the judge the debtors have "gotten a great deal of interest" from...

